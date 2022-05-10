Dane County Sheriff's Office investigating $2,500 cigarette theft from Deerfield gas station

DEERFIELD (WKOW) — The Dane County Sheriff's Office is investigating an early morning burglary at a gas station in Deerfield.
According to the Sheriff's Office, the BP Gas Station on Main Street was burglarized around 4:20 a.m. An employee arriving for work "found the front door shattered."
The thieves took around $2,500 in cartons of cigarettes and were driving a white SUV that was "possibly stolen."
Detectives are working with other law enforcement agencies to determine if there is a connection with other overnight gas station burglaries.
Anyone with information on this or other crimes is asked to call the Dane County Sheriff’s Office tip line at (608) 284-6900.