Dane County Sheriff's Office investigating a Town of Middleton home invasion

TOWN OF MIDDLETON, Wis. (WKOW) -- The Dane County Sherriff's Office is investigating a home invasion early Saturday morning.
Deputies were called to a home on the 3800 Block of Silverbell Rd at 5:16 a.m. after the homeowners woke up and found that someone entered their garage while they were asleep.
The suspects got inside the garage by accessing a garage door opener left inside the vehicle in the driveway.
Authorities said once the suspects got inside the garage, they tried to enter the home where the homeowners stopped them.
The suspects left with a purse and a set of keys.
Deputies are reviewing video doorbell footage and are working with neighbors to gather more video evidence. Anyone with information on this crime should call the Dane County Sheriff's Office at 608-284-6900.