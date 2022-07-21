Dane County Sheriff's Office investigating armed robbery on US 12 in Cottage Grove

MADISON (WKOW) — The Dane County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery in Cottage Grove.
According to a press release from spokesperson Elise Schaffer, the robbery took place on eastbound US HWY 12 at the CTH N off ramp around 2 a.m.
The victims told police they were exiting US HWY 12 when a dark colored sedan "maneuvered in front of them," forcing them to stop.
Schaffer said individuals described two men in their 20's exiting the sedan with handguns and demanding money from the victims before leaving west on US HWY 12.
No one was hurt, and no one is currently is custody.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to Dane County Communications Center non-emergency line at 608-255-2345, or the Dane County Sheriff’s Office Tips Line at 608-284-6900.