Dane County Sheriff's Office investigating complaints against solar installation company

MADISON (WKOW) — The Dane County Sheriff's Office has a buyer's warning for anyone interested in getting solar panels installed.
Sheriff's office spokesperson Elise Schaffer said the agency is investigating five complaints against Sun Badger Solar. She says the complaints allege people paid the company to install solar panels, but the work was never finished.
Between all of the complaints, Schaffer said $165,000 in losses have been reported.
Schaffer says anyone else who may have a complaint against Sun Badger Solar can contact their local authorities through the Dane County Communications Center's non-emergency line, 608-255-2345.
Complaints can also be filed with the Department of Agriculture Trade and Consumer Protection online.