Dane County Sheriff's Office investigating shots fired in Burke

BURKE (WKOW) — The Dane County's Sheriff Office is investigating a shots fired incident on Dennis Drive in Burke.
Shortly before 1 p.m. Friday, deputies responded to shots fired on the 4600 block of Dennis Drive.
According to witness reports, two vehicles stopped on the street, and one person exited a vehicle and began shooting.
The suspects fled before deputies arrived.
No one was injured, but one home was struck multiple times by gunfire.
One of the vehicles was described as a black Dodge Challenger or Charger, and the second vehicle was a dark blue sedan. Both vehicles had dark window tinting.
Anyone with information on this incident should call the Dane County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 608-284-6900.