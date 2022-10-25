Dane County Sheriff's Office inviting public to tour county jail

MADISON (WKOW) — The Dane County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) is inviting the public to tour the Dane County Jail.
In a Facebook post, DCSO said Dane County’s Jail Consolidation Project "has been a source of debate for many years" and many Dane County residents never have gone to jail, so they're inviting the public to see the facility firsthand.
Tours are available Tuesdays from 3 to 7 p.m. and Saturdays 7 a.m. to noon. Tours last between 45 minutes to an hour.
To sign up for a tour, email your full name and date of birth to Sgt. RJ Lurquin at Lurquin@danesheriff.com.
DCSO said groups are encouraged they'll do their best to respond to time/date requests.