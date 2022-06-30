Dane County Sheriff's Office participating in 'Operation Dry Water'

MADISON (WKOW) — With a beautiful holiday weekend ahead, many people will take to the water.
To make sure everyone enjoys July 4th boating safety, the Dane County Sheriff's Office will be out on the water as well.
The sheriff's office is participating in "Operation Dry Water," a national awareness and enforcement campaign meant to reduce alcohol and drug related incidents or fatalities on the water.
From July 2-4, deputies will be looking for those boating under the influence and sure all water crafts are equipped with necessary safety items — such as life jackets, flotation devices and fire extinguishers.