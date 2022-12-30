 Skip to main content
Dane County Sheriff's Office reminds people of traffic safety going into the New Year

  • Updated
  • 0
0909_dane_county_sheriff

Dane County Sheriff’s office

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Dane County Sheriff's Office is reminding people of traffic safety as we move into the New Year. 

Sheriff Kavlin Barrett is keeping safe and sober driving top of mind. 

He said the Wisconsin Department of Transportation is continuing its "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign -- which increased law enforcement presence across the state. 

"A lot of times, traffic safety is often overlooked as we talk about safety moving forward in the realm of public safety. It is important that we keep in mind that all of us travel on the roads here in Dane County, and throughout the Great State of Wisconsin, with our friends and family members," he said. 

Sheriff Barrett said people should be driving safe and sober at all times, not just during the holidays or inclement weather. 

