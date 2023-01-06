 Skip to main content
Dane County Sheriff's Office says bus failed to yield at stop sign ahead of crash with vehicle

Deerfield bus crash

MADISON (WKOW) — The Dane County Sheriff's Office explains what caused a crash between a school bus and car in Deerfield around 4 p.m. Thursday. 

Sheriff's office spokesperson Elise Schaffer said the bus, which was traveling south on Oak Park Road, failed to yield at a stop sign at the intersection with Highway 12. 

She said a 2004 Honda Accord traveling west on Highway 12 hit the bus, pinning the driver inside. 

The driver, identified as a 66-year-old woman, was extricated and taken to the hospital. Authorities do not know the extent of her injuries. 

The bus driver was issued a citation for failure to yield from a stop sign. 

Schaffer confirms no children were on the bus at the time of the crash.  

