Dane County Sheriff's Office searching for missing fisherman on Lake Monona

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south central Wisconsin, including the following county, Dane. * WHEN...Until 1015 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas and rises in small streams. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 704 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Madison, Sun Prairie, Fitchburg, Middleton, Waunakee, McFarland, Monona, Marshall, Cottage Grove, Deerfield, Shorewood Hills, Cambridge, Maple Bluff, Rockdale, Henry Vilas Zoo, Deansville, Camp Randall Stadium and UW-Madison. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&