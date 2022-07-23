Dane County Sheriff's Office searching for missing fisherman on Lake Monona

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Dane County Sheriff's Department has provided an update regarding the boater that went missing on Lake Monona Saturday afternoon.
Around 1 p.m., PIO Elise Shaffer said in a release that the Dane County Sheriff’s Office Marine and Trail Enforcement, along with Madison Fire & Rescue, responded to Lake Monona for a fisherman who reportedly went overboard.
First responders were not immediately able to find the 74-year-old Milwaukee man.
The Dane County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team responded to the scene a short time later and was searching near the middle of the lake off Winnequah Road in Monona until severe weather forced the divers to abandon the search.
They will continue diving Sunday morning.
Two other men were in the boat at the time of the incident. They both made it safely to shore. They reported the missing man was driving the boat and fell out when the boat turned sharply after it hit a swell.
As divers resume their work in the morning, the Sheriff's Office asks that boaters keep a safe distance.
