Dane County Sheriff's Office searching for missing fisherman on Lake Monona

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
493 IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING
AREAS

IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 20 COUNTIES

IN EAST CENTRAL WISCONSIN

FOND DU LAC           SHEBOYGAN

IN SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN

COLUMBIA              DANE                  GREEN
GREEN LAKE            IOWA                  LAFAYETTE
MARQUETTE             ROCK                  SAUK

IN SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN

DODGE                 JEFFERSON             KENOSHA
MILWAUKEE             OZAUKEE               RACINE
WALWORTH              WASHINGTON            WAUKESHA

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ARGYLE, BARABOO, BARNEVELD,
BEAVER DAM, BELMONT, BELOIT, BENTON, BERLIN, BLANCHARDVILLE,
BRODHEAD, BROOKFIELD, CEDARBURG, COLUMBUS, DARLINGTON, DELAVAN,
DODGEVILLE, EAST TROY, ELKHORN, ENDEAVOR, FOND DU LAC,
FORT ATKINSON, GERMANTOWN, GRAFTON, HARTFORD, HOWARDS GROVE,
JANESVILLE, JEFFERSON, KENOSHA, LAKE GENEVA, LAKE WISCONSIN,
LODI, MADISON, MARKESAN, MAYVILLE, MENOMONEE FALLS, MEQUON,
MILWAUKEE, MINERAL POINT, MONROE, MONTELLO, MUSKEGO, NESHKORO,
NEW BERLIN, OOSTBURG, OXFORD, PLYMOUTH, PORTAGE, PRAIRIE DU SAC,
PRINCETON, RACINE, REEDSBURG, SAUK CITY, SHEBOYGAN FALLS,
SHULLSBURG, WATERTOWN, WAUKESHA, WAUPUN, WEST BEND, WESTFIELD,
AND WHITEWATER.

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of south central Wisconsin, including the
following county, Dane.

* WHEN...Until 1015 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas and
rises in small streams.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 704 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges
indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is
ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area.
Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected
over the area. This additional rain will result in minor
flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Madison, Sun Prairie, Fitchburg, Middleton, Waunakee,
McFarland, Monona, Marshall, Cottage Grove, Deerfield,
Shorewood Hills, Cambridge, Maple Bluff, Rockdale, Henry
Vilas Zoo, Deansville, Camp Randall Stadium and UW-Madison.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM CDT
FOR NORTHWESTERN WALWORTH...ROCK...SOUTHEASTERN DANE AND SOUTHERN
JEFFERSON COUNTIES...

At 745 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Edgerton,
moving southeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail
damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect
considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to
mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

Locations impacted include...
Janesville, Whitewater, Stoughton, Fort Atkinson, Oregon, Jefferson,
Milton, Edgerton, Evansville, Deerfield, Palmyra, Cambridge, Lake
Ripley, Lake Koshkonong, Richmond, Fulton, La Grange, Albion, Hebron
and Utica.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE;
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH

Dane County Sheriff's Office searching for missing fisherman on Lake Monona

  • Updated
0902_Dane_County_sheriff_2

Dane County Sheriff’s Office squad car

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Dane County Sheriff's Department has provided an update regarding the boater that went missing on Lake Monona Saturday afternoon.

Around 1 p.m., PIO Elise Shaffer said in a release that the Dane County Sheriff’s Office Marine and Trail Enforcement, along with Madison Fire & Rescue, responded to Lake Monona for a fisherman who reportedly went overboard.

First responders were not immediately able to find the 74-year-old Milwaukee man.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team responded to the scene a short time later and was searching near the middle of the lake off Winnequah Road in Monona until severe weather forced the divers to abandon the search.

They will continue diving Sunday morning.

Two other men were in the boat at the time of the incident. They both made it safely to shore. They reported the missing man was driving the boat and fell out when the boat turned sharply after it hit a swell.

As divers resume their work in the morning, the Sheriff's Office asks that boaters keep a safe distance.

MADISON (WKOW) -- Dane County Sheriff's Office divers are searching for a missing boater on Lake Monona.

They are asking boaters to keep a safe distance from Sheriff's Office boats for the safety of the divers.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more is learned. 

