Dane County Sheriff's Office Southeast Precinct moves to Stoughton

MADISON (WKOW) — The Dane County Sheriff's Office Southeast Precinct has moved to its new home.
This Tuesday, the SE Precinct officially moved to 125 Veterans Road in Stoughton. Its previous location was in Pleasant Springs.
The new location was previously used by Dane County Human Services and was remodeled to fit the needs of the Sheriff’s Office.
“We’re excited to have this new space for our deputies and embedded mental health workers serving the southeast area of Dane County. This facility provides the adequate space and state-of-the-art function that our deputies need to ensure public safety, conduct thorough investigations and maintain the peace,” Sheriff Kalvin Barrett said. “The new location also makes us more accessible to the communities we serve.”
“This new precinct is an improved location for the Sheriff's Office, enhancing public safety services for southeast Dane County," County Executive Joe Parisi said. "Re-purposing and renovating this building into a Sheriff's precinct was a cost-efficient redevelopment opportunity that will serve Stoughton area residents well."