Dane County Sheriff's Office to have 'large, visible presence' at county fair

  • Updated
Dane County Fair

MADISON (WKOW) — The Dane County Fair starts Thursday and the Sheriff’s Office will be there to make sure everyone has a safe and enjoyable experience.

The Sheriff’s Office Elise Schaffer said the Office will have a large, visible presence at the fair each day.

“We’re providing significant resources and a visible presence at the fair to ensure that fair-goers can enjoy all of the food, fun and music that the Dane County Fair has to offer,” Sheriff Kalvin Barrett said.

The fair runs through Sunday, July 24. 

