Dane County Sheriff's Office to host 'Gift Cards for Guns' event, critics challenge its success

MADISON (WKOW) -- In an effort to get guns out the hands of those who should not have them, the Dane County Sheriff's Office is hosting its first "Gift Cards for Guns" event Saturday.
Community members are encouraged to exchange their unwanted firearms for gift cards to things like gas and groceries. Law officials said there will be "no questions asked" at Saturday's event.
"That may take a time or two for those guns that we really want, those individuals that are in possession of those to really see and say, 'the sheriff really didn't ask any questions,'" Sheriff Kalvin Barrett said.
Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said returning the guns to them ensures they'll be properly disposed of.
"This initiative is about trying to keep as many people safe from gun violence as we possibly can. We will not ask questions about why you're returning this weapon, and we will respect that choice," Chief Barnes said. "By turning it over to us, you can make sure that it will be properly disposed, and that it will not end up in the hands of anyone that could hurt someone intentionally or accidentally."
But not everyone agrees with this approach.
Detective Anthony Hamilton -- Kalvin Barrett's opponent for Dane County Sheriff -- called this effort "political theater."
"$50,000 in taxpayer money will be wasted on a gun 'buyback' so that a political appointee can pull the wool over the public’s eyes. That money could actually make a difference if used properly, but the evidence shows that the planned gun buyback won’t work," Hamilton said.
However, law officials said the event is not the end all, be all solution.
"We will continue to do what we can to be successful and come with new and innovative ideas that are backed by evidence based decision making to ensure that we're doing something and we're working with our communities to build relationships and solve problems," Sheriff Barrett said.
The event will be drive through only at the Alliant Energy Center on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.