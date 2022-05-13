Dane County Sheriff's Office will not charge owner of dead dogs found in garbage bags

VERONA (WKOW) — Criminal charges will not be issued in connection to two dogs found dead in garbage bags, according to the Dane County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff's office spokesperson Elise Schaffer said the owner of the dogs came forward voluntarily. Authorities have determined the deaths were accidental and no criminal charges or citations will be issued.
A passerby found the dogs along the Ice Age Trail in Verona.
Schaffer says the Sheriff's Office recognizes not everyone can afford to cremate their pets but recommends reaching out to your vet or local Humane Society for help.