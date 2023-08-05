Dane County street festival celebrates National Mustard Day

MADISON (WKOW) -- In a country so divided, it seems near impossible to find common ground. But until the two-party system is dismantled, the question will remain - To mustard or to ketchup?
On Saturday, the nation made its choice as the Madison sun reflected a golden hew of yellow on National Mustard Day.
The annual Big Yellow Day street festival returned on Saturday with crowds ready to celebrate the beloved condiment outside the National Mustard Museum.
Barry Levenson, founder and curator of the National Mustard Museum, gave an especially compelling endorsement.
"Why not?" He said. "It's mustard."
While it truly is that simple to some food connoisseurs, not everyone is as approving of the yellow staple. Though disappointed, Levenson was ready with a solution.
"If anyone wants to put ketchup on a hot dog, we have a horn, and we give them a honk of shame," Levenson explained.
While the polarization between mustard fans and ketchup fans may not disappear any time soon, the event featured live music, museum activities and vendors open to all. They even had mustard ice cream to celebrate the 33rd National Mustard Day festival
Visit the National Mustard Museum website for more information on upcoming events.