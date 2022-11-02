Dane County superintendents encourage voters to support referendum questions

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) — As you head to the polls on Election Day, Nov. 8, you may see a school operating referendum on your ballot. There are 40 up for a vote in Wisconsin this fall.
In Dane County alone, eight out of 16 districts have an operating referenda.
Wednesday on Wake Up Wisconsin, Superintendent Dr. Dana Monogue from the Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District and Superintendent Dr. Leslie Bergstrom from the Oregon School District stopped by to talk about the need for school funding.
"Overall, it's really inflation and lack of state funding that's impacting all of us in pretty significant ways," said Dr. Bergstrom.
The Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District is asking for support of a $24.9 million operational referendum over a four-year period, non-recurring.
Dr. Monogue said the money will be helpful in attracting and retaining staff within the district.
"We're in a very competitive market here both in the public sector and private sector, and it's not just classroom teachers," she said. "We're facing real shortages with bus drivers, with food and nutrition staff and professionals, with teachers' aides."
She said by passing the referendum, it'll also help maintain all that the district currently offers students.
Down the road, in Oregon, Dr. Bergstrom said her district is asking for support of an $11.4 million recurring referendum. She too said the money will be used to attract and retain educators.
"We view it as an investment. An investment in public education. An investment in our communities," the superintendents agreed.
They encouraged everyone to get out and vote, to make a difference.