Dane County to increase local schools' mental health support, staffing

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) — Dane County will provide local schools with $1.5 million for mental health staffing and support for K-12 teachers, students and their families, County Executive Joe Parisi announced Tuesday.
Parisi said that mental health struggles continue to be a challenge with the pandemic and other events of the last few years. The 2021 Dane County Youth Assessment data shows increased anxiety, depression, suicidality and self-harm among Dane County middle and high-school-age students.
"That's why it's important for the county, schools, and families to come together to explore ways that we can do more, together," Parisi said.
This program hopes to provide mental health or substance use treatment services within school buildings or through telehealth platforms. It will also focus on outreach toward those who may need mental health or substance use treatment but haven't received it yet.
The county will be asking for feedback from local school districts in the coming weeks on how to allocate the funds, and they hope to award the funds by the time school starts again this fall. School districts can submit proposals to the county starting later this week.
Once the proposals are evaluated, a resolution will be introduced to the County Board later this summer.
In the meantime, SSM Health has partnered with Jacob's SWAG foundation on their Got Your Back mental health support app. This app can help users cope with anxiety and depression, and has a variety of features such as mindfulness exercises and a daily mood tracker.
The app also provides easy access to crisis centers and hotlines as well as messaging tools so a user can immediately message their trusted friends and/or family that they are "not okay."