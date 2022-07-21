Dane County to introduce $2 million grant program to help local food pantries

MADISON (WKOW) — Dane County officials are creating a $2 million emergency grant program to help local food pantries due to the recent spike in grocery prices.
Some local pantries have been running short on food in recent weeks and are now regularly reporting long lines of people looking for help feeding their families. The greater demand comes from many households suffering financially due to the COVID-19 pandemic and now inflation affecting the prices of commodities like groceries and gas.
“The high cost of food is impacting more people in our community than ever before,” County Executive Joe Parisi said. “A trip to the grocery store is not what it used to be and the result of that is more families in need of emergency food supplies, including the elderly and people of color in our community. Local food pantries are working around the clock to meet this new demand but they need more help."
The new emergency food assistance program involves two main costs.
The first is a $2 million dollar grant program for local non-profit food pantries. The second part is to help the Badger Prairie Needs Network (BPNN) purchase a truck to transport surplus food from places like Epic and the new Costco store in Verona.
“Supply chain and logistic impediments can make or break emergency food relief organizations like BPNN,” said Tracy Burton, BPNN Food Pantry Director. “The addition of a box truck to safely transport pallets of donated food from retail and corporate partners to our Verona facility will make all the difference in our ability to support thousands of local families struggling with food insecurity. Dane County’s investment in this vehicle will pay dividends for years to come.”
Dane County’s emergency food supply grant program will be funded with a portion of its American Rescue Plan allocation. A resolution establishing this $2 million grant program is being introduced at a Dane County Board meeting on Thursday and is expected to be approved in the coming weeks.