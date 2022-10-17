Dane County to spend $12M on election security, new clerk's office after election threats increase

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- Behind two sets of glass doors on the Madison City-County Building's first floor, you'll find the Dane County Clerk's Office, run by Scott McDonell. The office is equipped with electronic locks, cameras and bullet-proof barriers, all added after the 2020 election.
Even with all the new additions, McDonell says it's not secure enough.
"This building is not a secure building," McDonell said. "It's got way too many entrances and exits. It's not set up for elections."
Workers at polling places and in McDonell's office are also now being taught active shooter training and how to respond to sudden attacks.
If you think McDonell sounds overly-paranoid, think again.
Since the 2020 election, threats against voters and election workers have reached an all-time high. That includes in Dane County.
"The City Clerk's gotten death threats, the Milwaukee clerk's gotten death threats, Election Commission staff has just been harassed," McDonell said. "And it seems to be, you know, something that's going on around the country."
According to the Department of Justice's Election Threats Task Force, there have been more than 1,000 investigated cases of threats or harassment against the election community in the U.S. over the past year.
The threats lead Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul to issue a stark warning to the public earlier this month.
"Anyone who unlawfully intimidates voters or threatens election officials should expect to be held accountable," Kaul said in a release.
After all the security upgrades and threats to the current County Clerk's office, McDonell decided the only right thing to do was create a new facility.
In Dane County Executive Joe Parisi's 2023 Budget, Parisi and McDonell agreed upon a $12,000,000 budget to increase election security and begin construction on an entirely new facility.
The facility, which will be located on Madison's far east side next to the Medical Examiner's office, will be equipped with thick walls, security checkpoints, bulletproof glass to protect staff, gated parking lots and weapons screenings.
McDonell hopes the new clerk's office will open by 2024. And while it may have a hefty price tag, he says it's worth it to keep staff and elections safe.
"It's kind of a scary reality that we're in now," McDonell said. "If we're going to keep people in these jobs, we have to make sure we protect them."