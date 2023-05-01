Dane County trial decisions next week for accused contractor

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Dane County judge will soon decide if a contractor accused of scamming customers out of thousands of dollars will be forced to stand trial.

There are three county felony cases against Tyler Hansen, 52, of Fort Atkinson.

In two of the cases, authorities say Hansen failed to deliver on promised work or to refund large down payments. In one case, authorities say Hansen advertised his home remodeling services on an Edgerton online swap meet page in violation of Dane County Court bail restrictions barring Hansen from doing work in the industry with his cases pending.

Records show Hansen has open felony cases in Dane and 10 other Wisconsin counties. The most common charge against him is theft by contractor for sums in excess of $10,000.

Hansen appeared in Dane County Court Monday for a status hearing. Hansen's attorney Amaresh Srikanthan requested all three cases have preliminary hearings scheduled for May 11. At a preliminary hearing, a judge determines if there's enough evidence to bind a defendant over for trial.

Srikanthan Monday declined comment to a 27 News reporter on Hansen's view of the accusations against him.

Hansen has operated under various business names to include Weathersealed WI and Ecoview Madison. Court records show Hansen contracting with customers to perform work on bathrooms, patios, windows and other home remodeling.

Court records state Rebecca Brueggeman of Madison contracted with Hansen last year for improvements to her home's outdoor deck. Brueggeman paid Hansen a more than $23,000 down payment, but no work has been performed nor any refund made.

"I mean that was a little nest egg we put together and a little bit of my family inheritance," Breuggeman said. "And now that money's gone."

Hansen's wife and a former employee also face criminal charges.

Hansen appeared Monday in Dane County after being transferred from the Kenosha County Jail.