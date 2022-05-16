Dane County unveils ambulance, thanks EMS agencies during National EMS week

MADISON (WKOW) — It's National EMS Week and local officials are using the attention to highlight the highly-trained people serving their communities around the clock.
Dane County EMS is in its 45th year serving the public, and according to County Executive Joe Parisi's office, EMS agencies answered a record setting number of calls for service last year. There were more than 46,000 calls for service in 2021, 5,000 more than the year before.
“Dane County is proud to have a robust EMS community and is incredibly appreciative of the dedication our emergency dispatchers, fire, police, and medical service providers showcased throughout the past two years of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said County Executive Parisi. “We thank everyone involved in the chain of survival for their service and commitment to help others as we celebrate National EMS Week.”
Now, Dane County first responders are getting a new tool. The 2019 budget included funds to replace the county ambulance, since technology and safety features have improved. That ambulance is now available for use by all services as a backup to the primary ambulance. Additionally, Parisi's office claims it's the only bariatric ambulance within the county and surrounding counties.
But, the efforts to honor and support EMS providers doesn't end there. In June, cardiac arrest survivors once again join together to celebrate the people who saved their lives. Additionally, a team of physicians has been assembled to create a Medical Advisory Team to ensure quality prehospital and emergency care.