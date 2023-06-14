Dane County's Double Dollars program expands to two new farmers markets

VERONA, Wis. (WKOW) -- Dane County's Double Dollars program kicks off its 10th year Thursday, and it's expanding to two new farmers markets.
The program helps people who receive FoodShare benefits stretch their food budgets a bit further. At participating farmers markets, people can use their QUEST card to withdraw $20 of FoodShare money. Market staff or volunteers then provide $20 of vouchers to spend at that specific market and $20 worth of Double Dollars tokens. People can use the tokens to purchase fresh food like locally sourced meat, fruits and vegetables and dairy products.
Andrew Hirst, the program's coordinator with Community Action Coalition for South Central Wisconsin, said Double Dollars also helps vendors.
"Another added benefit of the program is the opportunity to connect these dollars with local producers and small scale farmers as well that show up at the farmers markets," he said.
This season, nine Dane County Farmers markets are taking part in the program. That's up from seven markets in 2022. The two new additions are the Sun Prairie Farmers Market and the Verona Downtown Farmers Market.
Mona Cassis is the manager for Verona's market. She said she's been working for a long time to have the market join the Double Dollars program.
"Farmers markets shouldn't be for the elite," she said. "I think that everyone should be allowed to have good food and good community feeling."
Many of the participating markets happen on Saturdays or Sundays, but some, like the Verona market, take place during the week.
"We have the opportunity to get those people who might be working on the weekends the option to come and use their SNAP privileges and their double dollars," Cassis said.
The Double Dollars program runs through October 15.
These are the farmers markets participating in the Double Dollars program this year:
- Dane County Farmers' Market Capitol Square Market: Saturdays, 6:15 a.m. -- 1:45 p.m. (Double Dollars available 7:00 a.m. -- 1:00 p.m.)
- Dane County Farmers' Market MLK Jr. Blvd Market: Wednesdays, 8:30 a.m. -- 1:45 p.m. (Double Dollars available 8:30 a.m. -- 1:00 p.m.)
- Westside Community Market: Saturdays, 7:00 a.m. -- 12:30 p.m.
- Eastside Farmers' Market: Tuesdays, 4:00 p.m. -- 7:00 p.m.
- Verona Downtown Farmers' Market: Wednesdays, 3:00 p.m. -- 6:30 p.m.
- Sun Prairie Farmers' Market: Saturdays, 7:00 a.m. -- 12:00 p.m.
- Monona Farmers Market: Sundays, 8:30 a.m. -- 12:30 p.m.
- Monroe Street Farmers' Market: Sundays, 9:00 a.m. -- 1:00 p.m.
- Northside Farmers' Market: Sundays, 8:30 a.m. -- 12:30 p.m.
- Troy Gardens: Thursdays, 3:30 p.m. -- 6:30 p.m.