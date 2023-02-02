Dangerously cold wind chills Thursday night

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
A wind chill advisory is in effect for all of southern Wisconsin starting from 11pm Thursday through 12pm Friday.
The coldest air of the season, thus far at least, has arrived and it's going to be a very cold start to your Friday. Both our air temperatures and our wind chill values are going to be very cold. But don't worry, the cold blast doesn't linger - we're quickly warming up.
Overnight will be very cold; our snow is relatively fresh, our skies will be clear and we'll have a breezy northwesterly wind. All of those will make for not only cold air temperatures but also cold wind chill values too. Our air temperatures will range from -5°F to -15°F while our wind chill values will range from -20°F to -30°F.
To avoid frostbite, cover up as much skin as possible and limit your time outdoors. Areas with thinner skin, like your ears and nose, will succumb to the cold faster.
The cold air will make it hard for most to climb beyond 10°F for an afternoon high on Friday
As soon as Saturday, our air temperatures are back in the 30s with 40s possible by Monday. We'll also watch as rain chances, along with wintry mix chances too, increase throughout next week.