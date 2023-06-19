Darlington man arrested, charged with sexually assaulting child

DARLINGTON, Wis. (WKOW) -- A Darlington man was arrested Thursday for repeatedly sexually assaulting a child, according to the Darlington Police Department.
Darlington Police Chief Jason King said Ruben Hernandez-Alarcon, 24, was arrested as part of a months-long investigation into alleged sexual contacts between adult men in Darlington and underage girls, with one as young as 12 years old.
Wisconsin court records shows Hernandez-Alarcon has the felony charge of repeated sexual assaults of the same child, with at least three violations of first-degree sexual assault.
King says five men have been arrested and formally charged in the investigation. He said it's believed to be an isolated incident between a small group of men and a small group of girls they were acquainted with.
King said Hernandez-Alarcon remains jailed pending his court appearance Monday afternoon.