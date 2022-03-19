Darlington man arrested for attempted homicide after knife attack

DARLINGTON (WKOW) -- A Darlington man was arrested after he attempted homicide with a knife early Saturday morning, according to a press release from Darlington Police Department Chief Jason King.
Around 3:30 a.m., the Darlington Police Department responded to a disturbance at a home on Main Street. The nature of the disturbance remains under investigation at this time.
One person sustained serious, non-fatal knife wounds and was transported to Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County by Lafayette County EMS.
The 33-year-old suspect was arrested and jailed on tentative charges of attempted first degree intentional homicide. He is awaiting future court proceedings.