Darlington man arrested for attempted homicide after knife attack

  • Updated
Police

DARLINGTON (WKOW) -- A Darlington man was arrested after he attempted homicide with a knife early Saturday morning, according to a press release from Darlington Police Department Chief Jason King.

Around 3:30 a.m., the Darlington Police Department responded to a disturbance at a home on Main Street. The nature of the disturbance remains under investigation at this time.

One person sustained serious, non-fatal knife wounds and was transported to Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County by Lafayette County EMS. 

The 33-year-old suspect was arrested and jailed on tentative charges of attempted first degree intentional homicide. He is awaiting future court proceedings.

The Lafayette County Sheriff's Office also assisted in this incident.