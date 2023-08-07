Darlington man sentenced after attacking correctional officers in 2021

IOWA COUNTY, Wis. (WKOW) -- An Darlington man was sentenced for attacking a jailer in 2021, according to the Iowa County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office reports Joshua S. Johnson, 41, was sentenced Friday for attacking a Grant County jailer, criminal damage to property and threatening a law enforcement officer.
The office reports that Johnson hit two correctional officers, and one needed to be taken to the hospital and the other had minor injuries.
Johnson was also found guilty of disorderly conduct and lewd and lascivious behavior after he exposed himself to correction officers in 2023.
In total, Johnson was sentenced to six years in prison.