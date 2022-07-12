Darlington man sentenced to 20 years in prison for producing child pornography

MADISON (WKOW) — A Darlington man will spend 20 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to producing child pornography.
Josiah Creasey, 35, plead guilty to the charge in April. After his 20 year stint in prison, Creasey will have a lifetime of supervised release.
Creasey sexually assaulted two girls from 2017 to 2019, filming and taking pictures of the assault. He also hid a camera in a bathroom to capture nude images of the two girls, and a third young girl. He was arrested in March, 2021, after law enforcement learned he uploaded pornographic images to the internet.
Chief U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson "wanted to send a message to the community and the victims that the Court takes this crime very seriously" when sentencing Creasey. Judge Peterson also noted a concern over a risk of Creasey reoffending.