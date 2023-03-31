Darlington man suspected of sexually assaulting 12-year-old arrested

DARLINGTON (WKOW) — A 26-year-old Darlington man was arrested Friday because authorities suspect he sexually assaulted a 12-year-old.
Darlington Police Chief Jason King said police arrested Jose Argenis Hernandez-Hernandez at 4 p.m. for several sex-related crimes. The charges he was arrested on include first-degree sexual assault of a child, use of a computer to facilitate a sex crime, child enticement and causing a child to view sexual activity.
King said the arrest resulted from an investigation into two interactions Hernandez allegedly had with the child over the past three months.
King said Hernandez is in jail pending court proceedings.