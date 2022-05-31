Darlington, Mauston students win national engineering competition

MADISON (WKOW) -- Groups of Darlington and Mauston students were among the top performing teams at a national engineering competition.
At the 2022 National KidWind Challenge in San Antonio last week, students competed to design and test wind turbines -- and be tested on how much they knew about renewable energy.
The Quilt Blockers of Darlington and the Mauston Golden Eagles from Mauston High School were two of the three top teams in the high school division. Another winner from Mauston was the Olson Middle School in the middle school division.
Teams were scored based on their performance on the quiz and on their turbine's performance and energy output in four wind tunnels.
This year, the challenge was to build a floating wind turbine that could generate energy in a simulated wave and wind environment. Teams also competed in hydropower and solar challenges.