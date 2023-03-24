 Skip to main content
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 1 PM
CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4
inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 4 AM to 1 PM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Darlington police arrest 2 men in child sexual assault case

  • Updated
  • 0
Lopez-Ortiz

Jose Noel Lopez-Ortiz

DARLINGTON, Wis. (WKOW) — The Darlington Police Department arrested two men on charges related to the sexual assault of a child. 

Police Chief Jason King reports officers arrested Jose Noel Lopez-Ortiz, 30, Thursday for second-degree sexual assault of a child. 

According to King, Lopez-Ortiz "allegedly had sexual contact" with a 14-year-old girl. 

King said Lopez-Ortiz's roommate, identified as 19-year-old Brayan Armando Borjas-Velasquez, was arrested for "obstructing" the department's investigation. 

Both men were booked into jail. 

