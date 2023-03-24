Darlington police arrest 2 men in child sexual assault case

DARLINGTON, Wis. (WKOW) — The Darlington Police Department arrested two men on charges related to the sexual assault of a child.
Police Chief Jason King reports officers arrested Jose Noel Lopez-Ortiz, 30, Thursday for second-degree sexual assault of a child.
According to King, Lopez-Ortiz "allegedly had sexual contact" with a 14-year-old girl.
King said Lopez-Ortiz's roommate, identified as 19-year-old Brayan Armando Borjas-Velasquez, was arrested for "obstructing" the department's investigation.
Both men were booked into jail.