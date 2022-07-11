 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Darlington Police Department providing 'Safe Rides Program' during Lafayette Co. Fair

  • Updated
Darlington Police "Safe Rides Program"

DARLINGTON (WKOW) -- The Lafayette County Fair is coming up this weekend, and the Darlington Police Department wants to make sure everyone gets home safely.

The department received a grant from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation to provide a "Safe Rides Program" during the fair.

You can get a ride Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Two vans will be marked TAXI, and they will bring you anywhere in the city for free.

People who need a ride can flag down one of the taxis or call 608-726-2106 or 608-726-2094.

If the taxis are tied up, people may call the Darlington Police Department at 608-776-4980 and an officer will provide a ride home, if available.   

Tags

Recommended for you