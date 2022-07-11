Darlington Police Department providing 'Safe Rides Program' during Lafayette Co. Fair

DARLINGTON (WKOW) -- The Lafayette County Fair is coming up this weekend, and the Darlington Police Department wants to make sure everyone gets home safely.
The department received a grant from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation to provide a "Safe Rides Program" during the fair.
You can get a ride Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m.
Two vans will be marked TAXI, and they will bring you anywhere in the city for free.
People who need a ride can flag down one of the taxis or call 608-726-2106 or 608-726-2094.
If the taxis are tied up, people may call the Darlington Police Department at 608-776-4980 and an officer will provide a ride home, if available.