Darlington police searching for elderly man last seen in October

DARLINGTON (WKOW) — The Darlington Police Department is searching for a missing elderly man who hasn't been heard from since October.
The department states 75-year-old Eugene Taylor's family and friends haven't seen or heard from him since mid to late October.
Police say Taylor may have dementia, and he's known to frequently travel between his two homes — one in Darlington, Wisconsin, and Seward, Alaska. He also has friends "throughout the nation."
After speaking to his friends and family, the police concluded it's "probable" that Taylor is missing and endangered.
Police describe Taylor as a white man who is six feet tall and weighs 240 lbs.
There is no known vehicle information for Taylor, and police believe he may have been hitchhiking.
If you have information on Taylor's whereabouts, contact the Darlington Police Department at 608-776-4981.