Darlington teacher accused of sexually assaulting student appears in court

DARLINGTON (WKOW) — A Darlington Community School District gym teacher accused of sexually assaulting a student appeared in court for the first time.
Jesse Sturtz, 23, appeared in Lafayette County Circuit Court, where a $5,000 signature bond was set. As a result of his bond, Sturtz cannot contact the victim or anyone under 18, and cannot have contact with the school district.
Superintendent Cale Jackson confirmed to 27 News that Sturtz is currently on leave.
Sturtz is charged with four counts of sexual assault of a student by school staff as a result of an alleged sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student. He is set to appear in court again at the end of March.