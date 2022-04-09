DA's office begins review of Quadren Wilson's police shooting investigation

MADISON (WKOW) -- Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne confirmed to 27 News his office is beginning to review the Dane County Sheriff's Office's investigation of the February 3 police shooting on the east side of Madison.
DA Ozanne said as of late Friday he had received a "majority of the reports."
Sheriff's investigators have previously said local, state and federal agents were arresting Quadren Wilson for violating his parole. He was also a person of interest in an ongoing drug investigation. Wilson has since been formally charged, accused of selling heroin.
The Dane County Sheriff's Office identified Special Agent Nathan Peskie and Special Agent Mark Wagner with the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) as the two officers who fired their guns during Wilson's arrest.
The two special agents were put on paid administrative leave February 3, according to a DOJ spokesperson.
Wilson's family claims he was shot five times, which medical records obtained by 27 News support.
Investigators said Wilson was not armed during his arrest.