Dash cam video highlights Iowa County deputy stopping impaired driver

IOWA COUNTY (WKOW) — The Iowa County Sheriff's Office is sharing scary dash cam video that shows an impaired driver swerving across the centerline of US 18 earlier in August.
According to a Facebook post from the agency, deputy Rick Severson spotted the driver on August 13 while returning from assisting the Grant County Sheriff's Office on a call.
Severson avoided a head on collision with the car then turned around to attempt to stop it.
The video shows the suspect vehicle cross the center line multiple times and drive toward oncoming traffic. Severson was able to stop the car by making contact with it near the intersection of HWY 16 and Stivarius Lane.
The Iowa County Sheriff's Office says 28-year-old Honorio Martinez of Mount Hope was arrested for OWI and cited for driving without a valid driver's license and operating a motor vehicle without insurance.