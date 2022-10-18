Data: Wisconsin, country see flu shot racial disparity

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new data Tuesday detailing the gap that exists between racial and ethnic groups when it comes to who has received the flu shot in recent years.
Just under half of all adults in the U.S. got a flu shot last flu season. However, that number varies widely for different racial and ethnic groups.
Asian and white adults had the highest vaccination rate at 54.2% and 53.9%, respectively. However, the rate is much lower for other groups. 42% of Black adults, 40.9% of American Indian or Alaska Native adults and 37.9% of Hispanic adults got at least one dose of the flu vaccine.
Those disparities aren't surprising for Tiffany Green, an assistant professor of population health sciences at UW-Madison.
"People who are Black and/or Hispanic and/or from other groups, Native Americans, are more likely to be employed in occupations that don't have health benefits like flu shots," she said. "...People simply don't have access to health care, and when you don't have access to a regular health care provider, guess what, you don't have a provider at your yearly visit, say, 'Hey, did you get the flu shot?'"
The issue isn't just national. It affects Wisconsin, too.
Wisconsin's Department of Health Services tracks the percentage of state residents who get the flu shot every year. While the data can't be directly compared to national data because it looks at the entire population, not just adults, it can be used to show similar trends.
The most recent state data shows 38% of white Wisconsinites got a flu shot last flu season. That rate drops to 28% for Hispanic residents and 23% for Black residents.
Green said the issue of equitable flu shot administration is bigger than just one vaccine.
"This is an issue not of race but of racism," she said. "How can we address these historical and present day inequalities to make sure that all Wisconsinites and all Americans, including Black Americans, have access to health care?"
Green proposed three ways to close racial gaps for flu shot uptake.
She said a lot of it starts with the information people have and are exposed to.
"I'm a big fan of Public Health. I'm in a school of public health," she said. "But public health has kind of dropped the ball on messaging. I think we need to do a much better job of reaching out to historically vulnerable and excluded communities and encouraging people to get shots."
She also added that messaging will likely be more effective if it comes from trusted members of those communities.
Green said she also thinks increasing the number of flu shots available for free will be beneficial.
"The idea is that you want to remove any barriers that make it hard or even remotely inconvenient to get a shot," she said.
Green's third proposal is to ensure more people have better and more consistent health care access.
"If we want to have the best Wisconsin where everybody is reaching their highest potential, we need to make sure that all groups, particularly vulnerable groups, get the medical care that they need, and flu shots are incredibly important intervention."