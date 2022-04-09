DATCP announces fourth case of bird flu in Barron County flock

BARRON COUNTY (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection announced Saturday that they identified a case of highly pathogenic avian influenza in a commercial poultry flock in Barron County.
The DATCP and the U.S. Department of Agriculture are working with animal health officials on a joint incident response. Birds on the property will be depopulated to prevent spread of the disease.
Barron County is the fourth Wisconsin county this year to have a confirmed case of HPAI among domestic birds, along with Racine, Jefferson and Rock. There are five counties with confirmed cases of HPAI among wild birds: Dane, Columbia, Grant, Milwaukee and Polk.
The DATCP asks poultry owners to continue using strong biosecurity practices, move their birds indoors when possible, and register their premises.
To report increased mortality or signs of illness among domestic birds, contact the DATCP at 608-224- 4872 (business hours) or 800-943-0003 (after hours and weekends).