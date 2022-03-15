DATCP announces new restrictions after bird flu identified in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY (WKOW) -- The state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) is taking more steps to prevent bird flu from spreading after it was identified at a farm in Jefferson County.
On Monday, DATCP said birds on the property would be euthanized to prevent the spread of the disease. Officials also said poultry products will not be moved from the affected area.
On Tuesday, DATCP said poultry premises within about six miles of the affected farm are being monitored for the virus and are restricted from moving poultry and poultry products.
The agency also announced a ban on birds from any shows, exhibitions and swap meets held in Jefferson County through the end of May.