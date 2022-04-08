 Skip to main content
DATCP announces suspension of poultry exhibitions through May

MADISON (WKOW) — Wisconsin is suspending all poultry shows, exhibitions and swap meets through the end of May, the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection announced Friday. 

The suspension is the department's latest effort to prevent the spread of highly pathogenic avian influenza — which has been located in several Wisconsin counties at this point. 

Poultry exhibitions were already suspended in Jefferson County, where the first case of the virus was located at a commercial farm. 

Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois and North Carolina are some of states implementing similar restrictions to prevent the spread. 

While the virus is present, poultry owners are encouraged to practice strict biosecurity and keep flocks indoors to prevent contact with wild birds. 

