DATCP announces third case of avian flu in Racine County flock

RACINE COUNTY (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) announced a confirmed case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a poultry flock in Racine County this Friday.
Racine County is the third Wisconsin county this year to have a confirmed case of HPAI among domestic birds, along with Jefferson and Rock. There are five counties with confirmed cases of HPAI among wild birds: Dane, Columbia, Grant, Milwaukee and Polk.
The DATCP asks poultry owners to continue using strong biosecurity practices, move their birds indoors when possible, and register their premises.
If you have domestic birds, pay attention for signs of HPAI, such as sudden death, lack of energy or appetite, decrease in egg production or shell quality, difficulty breathing, and diarrhea.
To report increased mortality or signs of illness among domestic birds, contact the DATCP at 608-224- 4872 (business hours) or 800-943-0003 (after hours and weekends).