DATCP: Check your out-of-state Christmas trees and decorations for invasive species

MADISON (WKOW) — The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) is reminding Wisconsinites to check for invasive pests before purchasing live out-of-state Christmas trees and holiday décor.
There are a number of invasive pests that try to sneak into Wisconsin, and in past years, plant health inspectors have stopped infested trees and décor coming in from out of state.
The pests that could be in your holiday décor includes:
- Elongate hemlock scale (EHS). This has been found multiple times on fir wreaths, Christmas trees, baskets and boughs sourced from eastern states. EHS is a threat to Wisconsin’s Christmas trees, native hemlock and balsam fir forests. A quarantine rule has been proposed to prevent this pest from establishing in Wisconsin. To identify EHS, look for discolored needles and small brown, scale insects under oblong coverings on the underside of the needles.
- Boxwood blight fungus. This is commonly found on wreaths. This fungus harms all species of boxwood, and there is no treatment to cure boxwood blight. The only solution is to destroy the infected plant and prevent the fungus' spread.
- Oriental bittersweet. This pest is also found on wreaths. These vines have colorful berries that make them popular for holiday decorations, but they are aggressive and can smother and kill native trees. It is illegal to transport or introduce these vines within Wisconsin.
- Spongy moth egg masses. These have been found on cut conifer trees. The caterpillars feed on more than 300 species of evergreen and deciduous trees, and the trees may not survive defoliation. The caterpillars' hairs can also cause rashes and other reactions in some people.
- Dead spotted lanternflies. These have been found on nursery stock. Lanternflies are native to Asia. They damage and ultimately kill host plants by feeding on their sap.
A DATCP official said the best way to stop these pests from spreading in Wisconsin is to never introduce them in the first place.
“Since pests like EHS are not established in Wisconsin, the best way to prevent the establishment of these invasive pests is to make sure your tree or wreath was grown in a state without the pest,” said DATCP Bureau of Plant Industry Director Brian Kuhn. “It is important to check material carefully before bringing it home as a variety of pests and diseases can travel on plant material.”
Another way to avoid introducing invasive species is to buy local. DATCP says Wisconsin is home to more than 375 licensed Christmas tree farms that sell trees, wreaths, garlands and other décor.
For example, you cut your own live tree every year to support Wisconsin farmers while creating a fun family tradition. A list of cut-your-own and retail lots is available online.
If you suspect EHS or other invasive pests on fir wreaths or Christmas trees, take a photo and report it to DATCP’s pest hotline at 866-440-7523 or datcppesthotline@wi.gov.
You can learn more about EHS and other regulatory insects and diseases online.