DATCP confirms bird flu cases in Fond du Lac, Oconto Counties

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) identified new cases of bird flu in two additional flocks on Friday.
Both are in backyard flocks. One is in Fond du Lac County and the other is in Oconto County.
Highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) has now been found in domestic flocks in nine counties and in wild birds in 15 counties.
As cases rise in Wisconsin and neighboring states, DATCP asks poultry owners to continue using strong biosecurity practices, move their birds indoors when possible, and register their premises.
If you have domestic birds, pay attention for signs of HPAI, such as sudden death, lack of energy or appetite, decrease in egg production or shell quality, difficulty breathing, and diarrhea.
To report increased mortality or signs of illness among domestic birds, contact the DATCP at 608-224- 4872 (business hours) or 800-943-0003 (after hours and weekends). To report a case in wild birds, call the DATCP at 608-267-0866.