DATCP explains how homeowners can avoid fraud after severe weather

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 371 IN
EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 17 COUNTIES

IN EAST CENTRAL WISCONSIN

FOND DU LAC           SHEBOYGAN

IN SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN

COLUMBIA              DANE                  GREEN
GREEN LAKE            IOWA                  LAFAYETTE
MARQUETTE             ROCK                  SAUK

IN SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN

DODGE                 JEFFERSON             MILWAUKEE
OZAUKEE               WASHINGTON            WAUKESHA

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ARGYLE, BARABOO, BARNEVELD,
BEAVER DAM, BELMONT, BELOIT, BENTON, BERLIN, BLANCHARDVILLE,
BRODHEAD, BROOKFIELD, CEDARBURG, COLUMBUS, DARLINGTON,
DODGEVILLE, ENDEAVOR, FOND DU LAC, FORT ATKINSON, GERMANTOWN,
GRAFTON, HARTFORD, HOWARDS GROVE, JANESVILLE, JEFFERSON,
LAKE WISCONSIN, LODI, MADISON, MARKESAN, MAYVILLE,
MENOMONEE FALLS, MEQUON, MILWAUKEE, MINERAL POINT, MONROE,
MONTELLO, MUSKEGO, NESHKORO, NEW BERLIN, OOSTBURG, OXFORD,
PLYMOUTH, PORTAGE, PRAIRIE DU SAC, PRINCETON, REEDSBURG,
SAUK CITY, SHEBOYGAN FALLS, SHULLSBURG, WATERTOWN, WAUKESHA,
WAUPUN, WEST BEND, AND WESTFIELD.

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 102.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

DATCP explains how homeowners can avoid fraud after severe weather

  • Updated
storm damage Monona 6.13 _1

Storm damage in Monona following a storm on June 13. 

 Photo Courtesy: Griffin Post

MADISON (WKOW) — After storms, property owners often need help cleaning up the damage left behind. 

With a storm on Monday and more severe weather Wednesday, the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) is urging caution when getting help to avoid fraud. 

DATCP says the first option should be friends, neighbors and insurance agents for contractor referrals. If that's not a possibility, the DATCP has a consumer protection hotline that checks for complaints against a business before signing a contract. That phone number is 800-422-7128. 

There are several steps home owners can take to avoid fraud, like: 

  • Request a copy of the contractor’s certificate of liability insurance.
  • Check with the local building inspector to see if the necessary work requires a permit.
  • Get written contracts with exactly what work will be done, what materials will be used, a start and completion date, and warranty information.
  • Obtain lien waivers from any contractors paid for home repairs.
  • Schedule a local building inspector visit before providing final payment to the contractor to ensure the work was completed appropriately.
  • Keep records of all documents and receipts related to the cost of repairs and replacement of damaged items.

Wisconsin also has a storm chasers law law that protects consumers and businesses from fraud by identifying what contractors can and cannot do. The regulation includes:  

  • Contractors cannot promise to pay all or some of a property insurance deductible.
  • Contractors cannot negotiate with a homeowner's insurer on behalf of the customer. Contractors can only discuss damages and costs with the insurer with the customer’s permission.
  • Must inquire if the work requested is related to an insurance claim prior to entering into a contract with a consumer.
  • Are required to notify consumers of their right to cancel the contract within three business days if the consumer is notified that their insurer has denied all or any part of the claim for work

The Wisconsin Insurance Commissioner also provided information on how claims should be filed after a storm.

