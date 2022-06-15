DATCP explains how homeowners can avoid fraud after severe weather

MADISON (WKOW) — After storms, property owners often need help cleaning up the damage left behind.
With a storm on Monday and more severe weather Wednesday, the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) is urging caution when getting help to avoid fraud.
DATCP says the first option should be friends, neighbors and insurance agents for contractor referrals. If that's not a possibility, the DATCP has a consumer protection hotline that checks for complaints against a business before signing a contract. That phone number is 800-422-7128.
There are several steps home owners can take to avoid fraud, like:
- Request a copy of the contractor’s certificate of liability insurance.
- Check with the local building inspector to see if the necessary work requires a permit.
- Get written contracts with exactly what work will be done, what materials will be used, a start and completion date, and warranty information.
- Obtain lien waivers from any contractors paid for home repairs.
- Schedule a local building inspector visit before providing final payment to the contractor to ensure the work was completed appropriately.
- Keep records of all documents and receipts related to the cost of repairs and replacement of damaged items.
Wisconsin also has a storm chasers law law that protects consumers and businesses from fraud by identifying what contractors can and cannot do. The regulation includes:
- Contractors cannot promise to pay all or some of a property insurance deductible.
- Contractors cannot negotiate with a homeowner's insurer on behalf of the customer. Contractors can only discuss damages and costs with the insurer with the customer’s permission.
- Must inquire if the work requested is related to an insurance claim prior to entering into a contract with a consumer.
- Are required to notify consumers of their right to cancel the contract within three business days if the consumer is notified that their insurer has denied all or any part of the claim for work
The Wisconsin Insurance Commissioner also provided information on how claims should be filed after a storm.