DATCP farm to school advisory council nominations open

MADISON (WKOW) — The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) is accepting nominations for the Farm to School Advisory Council.
In a press release, spokesperson Kevin Hoffman said the advisory board is responsible for making key recommendations that guide the development of farm to school in Wisconsin and provides an annual farm to school report for the legislature.
The seats are available for farmers, experts in child health, school food service personnel, and other professionals with interests in agriculture, nutrition, and education.
Nomination forms and more information is available online. Questions and completed forms should be sent to Farm to School and Institution Specialist April Yancer at april.yancer@wisconsin.gov.
Nominations will be accepted through March 31.
New members will be appointed in the spring and are expected to start their term in July.