...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS
EVENING TO 9 AM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Snow and wintry mix with a brief period of freezing rain
possible. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice
accumulations of a light glaze.

* WHERE...Iowa, Dane, Jefferson, Lafayette and Green Counties.

* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

DATCP farm to school advisory council nominations open

  • Updated
  • 0
MADISON (WKOW) — The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) is accepting nominations for the Farm to School Advisory Council.

In a press release, spokesperson Kevin Hoffman said the advisory board is responsible for making key recommendations that guide the development of farm to school in Wisconsin and provides an annual farm to school report for the legislature.

The seats are available for farmers, experts in child health, school food service personnel, and other professionals with interests in agriculture, nutrition, and education.

Nomination forms and more information is available online. Questions and completed forms should be sent to Farm to School and Institution Specialist April Yancer at april.yancer@wisconsin.gov.

Nominations will be accepted through March 31.

New members will be appointed in the spring and are expected to start their term in July.