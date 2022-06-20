DATCP lifts ban on poultry at live events

MADISON (WKOW) — A statewide order banning live poultry at events has been lifted.
The order from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has been in place since May as a way to curb the spread of highly pathogenic avian influenza.
The virus has been found in flocks in 14 counties since March 22. DATCP says some states are still identifying new infections in backyard flocks and commercial farms.
Although poultry can be at live events now, DATCP officials still encourage "strong biosecurity practices" and says owners should monitor their birds for increased morality and signs of illness.