DATCP names top 6 candidates for Alice in Dairyland

MADISON (WKOW) — The six finalists for Alice in Dairyland have been named.
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) announced the top candidates Friday morning.
The candidates are Ashley Hagenow, Shannon Lamb, Lydia Luebke, Jackie Rosenbush, Charitee Seebecker and Jodie Weyland.
Hagenow, Lamb and Seebecker all hail from southern Wisconsin. You can learn more about all of the finalists on DATCP's website.
Now, DATCP says the women are preparing for the Alice in Dairyland finals May.
“While the goal of this process is to name the 76th Alice in Dairyland, the journey these six women will go on over the next two months is one they will all benefit from,” said Taylor Schaefer, 75th Alice in Dairyland. “One of these finalists will carry on the tradition of traveling the state to teach audiences of both urban and rural backgrounds about the importance of Wisconsin agriculture.”