DATCP offers resources to farmers seeking new careers

MADISON (WKOW) -- For farmers looking to move away from agriculture into another career, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has several resources available to help in the journey.
DATCP has a free, self-paced workbook for farmers that helps them set goals, identify transferrable skills, search for jobs, write resumes and cover letters and practice their interviewing skills. Digital copies of the workbook are available online and a print copy can be requested from the Farm Center at 800-942-2474 or farmcenter@wisconsin.gov.
“Farmers are known for being disciplined, effectively solving problems, and their tremendous work ethic, which are qualities coveted by employers,” said DATCP’s Farm Center Supervisor Dan Bauer. “This step-by-step guide was written with Wisconsin farmers in mind. It will help farmers identify and market skills that make them valuable and set themselves up for a successful career search.”
In addition to the workbook, the Farm Center offers transition planning services, including assistance with goal setting, analyzing farm viability, reviewing plans, mitigating risk, and implementing strategies. For more information, visit farmcenter.wi.gov.