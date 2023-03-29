DATCP secretary highlights successes during Ag Day at the Capitol

MADISON (WKOW) -- The secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection highlighted the successes in the state's agriculture industry during Ag Day at the Capitol.
One thing Randy Romanski pointed out is the increase in trading of products made in Wisconsin.
"We want the world to know about the availability and quality of Wisconsin ag and food products," Romanski said. "Wisconsin ag exports have seen record highs over each of the last two years. So that means that the message is getting out there. More importantly, Wisconsin ag products are getting out there."
Romanski highlighted the state's investment in dairy processor grants, which aim to foster innovation, improve profitability and sustain the long-term viability of Wisconsin's dairy processing facilities. He says the last state budget doubled the investment in those grants.
The secretary also pointed out what he called "collective successes." Romanski said Gov. Tony Evers (D-WI) and state lawmakers worked together to fund meat processing grants in Wisconsin, allocating $200,000 per year for meat processing infrastructure investments.
Ag Day at the Capitol gives Wisconsin farmers a chance to meet their state legislators and to learn more about issues affecting agriculture in Wisconsin.