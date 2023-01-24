Dave Matthews Band to perform at Summerfest

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) — The Dave Matthews Band is coming to Wisconsin!
Summerfest announced Tuesday that the band is performing at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on June 29.
The band's stop in Milwaukee is a part of their tour for their 10th studio album, Walk Around the Moon. The album is set to be released in May. The announcement also coincides with the release of the band's first single from the album "Madman's Eyes."
Tickets for their show at Summerfest go on sale to the general public on February 17. You can get tickets online at Ticketmaster or in person at the American Family Insurance Box Office.