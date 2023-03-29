"Day of the Badger" raises more than $1.5 million for UW-Madison

MADISON (WKOW) - The Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association is calling their fourth annual "Day of the Badger" a huge success.
The event ran from March 28-29, and the organization raised more than $1.5 million over that time. They plan to use those funds to help address the greatest needs on UW-Madison's campus.
More than 6200 gifts were pledged to more than 100 funds and programs. That includes the Chancellor's Annual Fund, the Great People Annual Scholarship Fund, and the Raimey-Noland Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Fund.
In a statement, Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association director of annual giving Betsy Popelka Massnick expressed her gratitude for the support.
“We are so grateful to all of the alumni and friends of UW-Madison who stepped up to help meet critical needs,” Popelka Massnick said. “These funds will be distributed in the next days and weeks to help students and the university accomplish its many important goals.”
The Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association is a nonprofit group dedicated to helping advance the University of Wisconsin-Madison. You can learn more about the group here.